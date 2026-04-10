Two brothers drowned on Friday at Tzanz Beach in Netanya, with one pulled from the water unconscious and the second still missing as search efforts continue.

The diving unit of ZAKA was dispatched to the scene to assist in locating the missing teenager.

Teams from Magen David Adom provided emergency treatment to the brother who was retrieved from the sea and evacuated him to Laniado Hospital in Netanya while performing resuscitation efforts.

Senior MDA medic Yosef Friedman said responders arrived at the beach in an off-road ambulance and found the victim on the shore after being pulled from the water, unconscious and without vital signs. “We began advanced resuscitation efforts and continued CPR during evacuation to the hospital," he said.

The circumstances of the incident are under review, while search operations for the missing brother are ongoing.

In a separate incident reported in recent weeks, a 48-year-old man drowned in the Jordan River after attempting to rescue his 9-year-old son who had been swept away by strong currents. Emergency teams later pronounced the father dead, while the child was evacuated in mild condition to Ziv Hospital in Safed.