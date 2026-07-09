Firefighters and rescue crews, assisted by the Fire and Rescue Service's hazardous materials monitoring unit, responded Thursday morning to a chlorine vapor leak in Netanya.

The incident began after a chlorine container was left open in the machine room of a residential building on Dudu Dotan Street.

Residents of the18-story building were instructed to remain closed inside their apartments until authorities confirmed the hazardous fumes had dissipated. One person was evacuated for medical treatment in light condition before emergency crews arrived.

For more than an hour, firefighters worked to disperse the toxic fumes and seal the container to stop the leak.

After the fumes were cleared, residents were allowed to leave their homes.

"Following comprehensive inspections and tests, no hazardous levels of the dangerous substance remain," the Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.