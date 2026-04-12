At first light on Sunday, large-scale search operations resumed at Tsanz Beach in Netanya in an effort to locate 17-year-old Avraham Yeshayahu ben Shoshana, who has been missing since a fatal drowning incident on Friday evening.

From the early hours of the morning, reinforced rescue and emergency teams have been deployed along the coastline as part of an expanded search effort.

Divers from the Lahava unit and the Israel Police Marine Unit entered the water at first light, focusing on areas that are difficult to access from shore in an attempt to widen the search perimeter.

In parallel, drone units have been conducting continuous aerial sweeps along the coastline and over nearby rocky terrain.

A unified command center has been established at the scene, coordinating all participating agencies, including the Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, emergency medical teams, and volunteer search units.

Overnight, intensive searches were carried out using specialized lighting and advanced technological equipment; however, no new leads were discovered.

A situational assessment held Sunday morning at the beach, led by the commander of the Netanya Police Station and attended by municipal officials and senior emergency representatives, focused on adjusting and expanding search areas in accordance with updated sea current data.

The incident began on Friday evening, when Avraham Yeshayahu and his 21-year-old brother were swept into the sea. The brother was rescued and evacuated to hospital in serious condition, while the younger sibling has remained missing since.

Dozens of police officers and volunteers from local authorities continue to participate in the ongoing operation, working in coordinated efforts from both land and sea.

The Israel Police said it will continue deploying all available resources, in cooperation with relevant agencies, until the missing teenager is found.