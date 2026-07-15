The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday afternoon began a fresh wave of strikes in Iran.

"US Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran," CENTCOM posted on social media. "The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

Until now, CENTCOM's strikes had been carried out only at nighttime.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US concluded a seven-hour wave of strikes on Iran.

"US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews," said CENTCOM.

It noted that the strikes took place the same day US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade went into effect at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief," the CENTCOM statement concluded.