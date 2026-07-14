Darline Graham Nordone, the younger sister and long-time confidante of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, will complete her brother’s remaining term in the US Senate.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster formally announced Nordone’s appointment on Monday following remarks reflecting on Graham’s career.

“It’s my honor to ask his little sister Darline Graham to finish his work for him now," McMaster said, as quoted by Politico.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune both voiced public support for the governor’s selection, viewing her temporary appointment as an appropriate homage to the late senator.

“It is such a privilege to get to finish some of his important work, and I promise to work hard over the next several months to support the president and carry forward the efforts of my brother on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the United States," Nordone said alongside McMaster during the press briefing. She noted that stepping into the role is something “Lindsey would have wanted."

The siblings developed an enduring connection early in life after Graham stepped in to assist in raising Nordone following the deaths of their parents. Throughout his political trajectory, Nordone was a frequent presence at campaign events, including his summer 2015 presidential campaign launch.

According to Trey Walker, McMaster’s top political adviser and former chief of staff, the appointment materialized in roughly 36 hours.

Nordone already possesses established ties to state government as head of South Carolina’s Commission for the Blind. Walker noted that she is “very familiar at the state house" and regularly interfaces with the executive office.

Trump publicly reaffirmed his support Monday morning on Truth Social, describing her selection as a “fabulous tribute" to Graham.

South Carolina Republicans anticipate that Nordone will act strictly as an interim caretaker. While she has not formally declared whether she intends to enter the contest for a full six-year term, her appointment sets the stage for a competitive fight ahead of the Aug. 11 special primary.

Lindsey Graham passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71 on Saturday. Preliminary findings from the Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined that he died from an aortic dissection caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

A recording of an emergency call from Saturday evening revealed that medical crews were dispatched to Graham's residence following a report of cardiac arrest. CBS News also reported obtaining footage showing emergency responders removing an individual from the Capitol Hill home during the night.

Trump paid tribute to Graham, calling him "one of the greatest people and senators" he had ever known. "He always worked hard, and he was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed," Trump said.