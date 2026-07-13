Negar Karamati is a journalist and former Persian language news editor, and an anchor who works in the legal field. She writes on Iran‘s political and social issues, including women's rights and Iran's religious minorities, particularly the Baha’i.

The passing of Senator Lindsey Graham marks the end of a chapter that many freedom-loving Iranians will remember with gratitude. His voice was not merely another voice in the United States Senate. For countless Iranians who dream of a secular, democratic, and peaceful future, it was the voice of an American statesman who consistently argued that the Iranian people deserved better than the tyranny imposed upon them by the Islamic Republic.

According to preliminary medical findings, Senator Graham died following an aortic dissection after a sudden illness at the age of 71. His death came only hours after returning from Ukraine, a reminder that he remained engaged in international affairs until the very end of his life. Yet for many Iranians, the news carried a deeper sense of personal loss. They were not simply mourning an American senator; they were mourning a steadfast friend.

Throughout his career, Lindsey Graham repeatedly distinguished between the Iranian people and the rulers who govern them. He spoke forcefully against the policies of the Islamic Republic while emphasizing America's responsibility to confront terrorism, regional aggression, and authoritarian expansion. Whether addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions, its network of proxy militias, or its campaign of intimidation beyond its borders, Graham rarely softened his convictions.

For many Iranians living inside the country and throughout the diaspora, his support became especially meaningful during the nationwide uprising that followed the events of Dey 1404. At a time when millions sought international recognition of their struggle, Graham stood among those American leaders who openly argued that the aspirations of the Iranian people deserved the world's attention rather than accommodation with their oppressors.

He also maintained warm relations with Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and consistently expressed respect for those advocating a democratic future for Iran. Regardless of political differences among opposition groups, many supporters of a free Iran came to regard Graham as one of the most reliable American voices willing to challenge the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic and support the principle that the future of Iran belongs to its people-not to an unelected religious establishment.

His commitment extended beyond Iran. Senator Graham remained one of Israel's most consistent supporters in the United States Senate. After the terrorist attacks against Israel, he defended Israel's right to protect its citizens and repeatedly argued that democracies must not surrender to terrorism. Whether speaking about Hamas, Hezbollah, or other Iranian-backed militant organizations, he viewed the struggle against terrorism as a moral obligation rather than merely a geopolitical calculation.

Many Iranians who oppose the Islamic Republic recognized that this commitment also reflected solidarity with those inside Iran who have suffered under the same ideology that fuels regional extremism. For them, Graham's unwavering support for Israel and his opposition to the Tehran regime were inseparable parts of a broader belief that liberty, security, and democratic values must prevail over terror and dictatorship.

No senator changes history alone. Yet history often remembers those who refused to remain silent when silence was politically convenient. Lindsey Graham belonged to that tradition. Admirers praised his willingness to defend America's alliances, to support Ukraine in its resistance against Russian aggression, to stand beside Israel during war, and to confront the ambitions of the Islamic Republic when many preferred hesitation.

His passing leaves a void not only in American politics but also among those around the world who believed they had found in him an authentic friend. Flags may fly at half-staff in South Carolina, but countless Iranians will remember him for something less visible and perhaps more enduring: the conviction that freedom in Iran was neither an impossible dream nor an unworthy cause.

His greatest legacy, in the eyes of many Iranian patriots, is not simply a legislative record. It is the unwavering belief that the world's oldest civilizations deserve governments chosen by their own people rather than sustained through fear, repression, and terrorism.

History will judge every public servant by the causes they chose to defend. Lindsey Graham chose to stand with America's allies, with Israel in its darkest hours, with Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty, and with many Iranians who continue to hope for a free homeland.

For that, many will remember him not merely as an American senator, but as a friend whose voice crossed borders.

May he rest in peace, and may the ideals he championed-liberty, courage, and resistance to tyranny-continue to inspire those who still fight for a free Iran.

Only days before his passing, Lindsey Graham's photograph appeared at pro-regime rallies among other figures denounced by supporters of Ali Khamenei with chants of hatred and calls for vengeance. But when news of his death broke, countless patriotic Iranians, both inside the country and across the diaspora, mourned him with dignity and gratitude-not because he was an American senator, but because he had stood beside the cause of a free Iran when it mattered most.

In stark contrast, the Islamic Republic's state media spared no insult, even after his death. History, however, will remember one undeniable fact: he lived long enough to witness the humiliating fall and death of Tehran's dictator, Ali Khamenei. May his memory remain an enduring blessing to all who cherish liberty.