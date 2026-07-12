President Isaac Herzog on Sunday paid tribute to the late US Senator Lindsey Graham in a video statement from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

“I was deeply shocked and heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of a great American patriot, a true friend of Israel, and a dear friend of mine, US Senator Lindsey Graham," Herzog said.

The President described Graham as “a beacon of moral clarity" who brought “an exceptional sense of justice, truth, and loyalty to his decades of public service."

“He was a maverick in world affairs, and one of Israel's greatest friends and allies in the United States of America, who maintained his steadfast and unwavering support for the people of Israel, especially at our most difficult and painful moments," Herzog stated.

He added that Graham understood “the profound importance of the US-Israel partnership" and “tirelessly advocated for our shared values and shared interests."

“The people of Israel will always remember, and always cherish, his exceptional friendship," Herzog continued. “On a personal note, Lindsey was a dear friend, whom I met with many times, and I will miss him dearly."

Concluding his statement, Herzog said, “On behalf of the State of Israel, I send my deepest condolences to Senator Graham's family and friends at this devastating moment. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing."