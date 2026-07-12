Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch and vocal friend of Israel, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71.

Graham served as the senior US senator from South Carolina since 2003 and, beginning in January 2025, became chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

He was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 and later served in the US House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003. In 2015, he announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination but withdrew from the race later that year.

Throughout his political career, Graham has been known for his hawkish foreign policy views and consistent support for Israel. In 2016, he sought to secure an additional $3.4 billion in US security assistance for Israel, and in 2024, during the Swords of Iron War, he sharply criticized the Biden administration's decision to delay weapons shipments to Israel.

In August 2024, Graham introduced legislation aimed at holding Iran responsible for attacks carried out by its proxies and authorizing military action if Iran reached the threshold of acquiring nuclear weapons.

In May 2025, he said he would not support a US-Saudi security agreement without normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Following Operation Rising Lion, he declared that "Israel's war is our war." In June 2025, he summed up his foreign policy approach toward Israel by saying, "G-d blesses those who bless Israel."

During a visit to Israel in January 2026, amid anti-regime protests in Iran, Graham described Israel as "America’s strongest ally and friend since its founding," and called for the overthrow of the Ayatollah regime.

Most recently, in March 2026, during Operation Roaring Lion, Graham said, "Israel is a small country with a giant heart and an unshakeable determination to survive and thrive. Those who wish to destroy Israel also wish to destroy America."

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