A quartet of Palestine Action members received prison sentences on Friday following a violent break-in at a privately owned, Israel-affiliated defense facility.

The four individuals were convicted of criminal damage during a retrial last month.

Activist Samuel Corner , 23, was handed a term of eight years and eight months behind bars on counts encompassing criminal damage and causing grievous bodily harm. He will be considered for parole after serving seven years and eight months.

Charlotte Head, 30, and Leona Kamio, 30, were each ordered to serve six years minus 45 days for perpetrating criminal damage, leaving them eligible for parole after four years and 320 days. Additionally, Head received a 12-month driving ban, having operated the prison transport vehicle utilized by the cell as a "battering ram" to breach the Elbit Systems UK facility.

Fatema Rajwani, 21, was jailed for five years and eight months minus 45 days on criminal damage charges, with parole eligibility set for after four years and 200 days.

During sentencing, Justice Johnson noted that he factored in Rajwani’s youth, as she was just 20 when the assault occurred. The magistrate also recognized that various documented mental health struggles and clinical disorders would intensify the hardships of incarceration for Kamio, Head, and Rajwani.

While the court refrained from levying immediate restitution orders, Justice Johnson explicitly noted that both the targeted enterprise and the wounded law enforcement agent retained the right to initiate civil lawsuits to pursue financial damages.

The severe sentences stem from an incident during the early hours of August 6, 2024, when the group inflicted £1 million in destruction upon the Bristol-based Elbit Systems UK factory to voice opposition over the firm's defense links to Middle Eastern warfare. During the raid, a police officer sustained a fractured spine when Corner struck her using a sledgehammer.

In his address to the court, Justice Johnson remarked on the backgrounds of the convicts.

"You are all young people who were of exemplary good character," he said, but emphasized that after growing "appalled" by Israeli military actions in Gaza, the individuals opted for a radical route. They "decided to take law into your own hands" rather than restricting their activities to legitimate, peaceful demonstrations, he noted.

Justice Johnson additionally upheld a pivotal pre-trial determination, confirming that the criminal acts crossed the legal boundary to be classified as possessing a "terrorist connection," which served as an aggravating factor in their sentences. This designation emerged as one of the most fiercely debated aspects of the judicial proceedings, given that Palestine Action was not formally blacklisted as a terrorist entity at the time the factory was targeted.

The British government proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organization days after the Elbit factory assault.

During the trial, the activists argued they were motivated by a desire to stop what they called Israel's "genocide" in Gaza and admitted they intended to damage the factory, but also claimed they opposed violence against people.

Ahead of Friday’s final determinations, an estimated 500 sympathizers assembled outside Woolwich Crown Court to voice solidarity with the accused and the broader Palestine Action movement. The Metropolitan Police subsequently reported that 107 individuals were taken into custody during the demonstration for showing public support for the group.

Founded in 2020, Palestine Action describes itself as a “direct action" network opposing what it calls British “complicity" with Israel, particularly in relation to arms sales.

Members of Palestine Action previously defaced a painting of Lord Balfour at Trinity College Cambridge, spraying the portrait with red paint and slashing it.

In another incident, Palestine Action members stole two busts of Israel’s first President, Chaim Weizmann, from a glass cabinet at Manchester University.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)