David Hockney, one of Britain’s most influential painters, died Friday at the age of 88.

Known for his bold use of color and innovative perspectives, Hockney’s work spanned over six decades and left a lasting mark on modern art.

Hockney gained fame for his portraits, landscapes, and the iconic California swimming pool series. He later embraced digital tools, creating art on iPads and experimenting with photo collages.

He is remembered for reshaping how audiences view everyday scenes, combining technical skill with a clear, vibrant aesthetic.