A newly released Reuters/Ipsos public opinion survey indicates that merely a quarter of United States citizens feel the armed conflict with Iran justified its consequences, while a substantial portion of the population expresses deep skepticism regarding the durability of the current ceasefire.

The tracking poll, which concluded its five-day run on Monday, highlights a severe downturn in President Donald Trump’s political standing. His overall approval numbers have plummeted to 34%, matching the absolute lowest mark recorded during his second administration - a nadir previously hit back in April.

According to the data, a modest 23% of Americans - which accounts for only 50% of self-identified Republicans - contend that the nation has emerged from the hostilities in a more advantageous strategic posture toward Iran.

Conversely, 35% of those surveyed argue that the country’s standing has degraded, while the remaining pool of respondents either felt the situation stayed uniform or remained undecided.

This widespread public doubt follows the preliminary pact inked by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week.

The survey explicitly noted that only 24% of domestic respondents view the military campaign against Iran as having been worth its financial and human expenditures. A full 50% asserted that the conflict lacked justification, with the balance stating they were unsure.

Furthermore, 63% of the public doubts that the recently signed executive accord will translate into enduring regional stability. This pessimistic forecast is shared by roughly half of all Republicans and 80% of Democrats. In contrast, a mere 18% of the populace - comprising 10% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans - anticipates a sustainable peace.

Trump secured his second term in the 2024 presidential race on a platform anchored to lowering inflation rates and avoiding expensive global military entanglements, frequently leveraging his background as a reality television personality and real estate negotiator. Currently, however, public approval regarding his handling of inflation sits at a meager 22%, putting him below the marks held by his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, as his term concluded.