MK Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel's "Reservists" party on Tuesday afternoon announced that they have agreed to run together in the upcoming elections and establish a unified political faction.

In a joint statement, the two said the move is intended to help form a "broad Zionist government." They described the alliance as the first step toward creating a new and significant Zionist political force.

Earlier, Kan News reported that the new list is also expected to include Shira Shapira, the mother of fallen Israeli hero Staff Sgt. Aner Shapira, and Elyasaf Peretz, the son of Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz.

The alliance comes after negotiations between Hendel and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz failed to produce an agreement. In recent weeks, Hendel held parallel talks with Gantz and Dedi Simchi, while also negotiating with Tropper.

According to the latest Kan News poll, neither Hendel's "Reservists" nor Gantz's Blue and White party currently crosses the electoral threshold.

The poll also examined a scenario in which Gantz, Hendel, and Dedi Simchi run together, giving the joint list seven Knesset seats. However, even under that scenario, neither the coalition nor opposition bloc would secure a decisive majority.