A Channel 13 News poll published this evening (Wednesday) shows changes within the anti-Netanyahu bloc, with Gadi Eisenkot gaining strength at the expense of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

According to the data, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 22 seats, while Gadi Eisenkot’s “Yashar" party would receive 20 seats.

Bennett and Lapid’s “Beyachad" party receives 17 seats, the Democrats 11, Yisrael Beytenu 11, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta’al 6, the Religious Zionism party 4, and Ra’am 4.

The Reservists’ Party, Balad, and Blue and White remain below the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current opposition bloc led by Eisenkot reaches 59 seats, the coalition bloc led by Netanyahu receives 51 seats, and the Arab parties receive 10 seats.

The poll also examined a scenario of a merger between Eisenkot and Bennett under Eisenkot’s leadership, which is expected to produce 35 seats, while under Bennett’s leadership the united party would receive 31 seats.

In both scenarios, the Reservists’ Party crosses the electoral threshold with 4 seats, making it possible to reach 61 seats with Eisenkot or 60 seats with Bennett.