The negotiations between Reservists Party Chairman Yoaz Hendel, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, and Dedy Simhi regarding a joint run in the upcoming elections ended on Sunday without any agreements.

A source with knowledge of the details said that significant differences between the sides made it impossible to continue the negotiations, and it was therefore decided to shelve them.

A major point of contention between the sides was whether or not to collaborate with the haredi parties.

While Hendel declared that he would not sit in a government with Shas and United Torah Judaism, Gantz and Simhi did not commit to ruling out such an option, but clarified that they would oppose a government that relies on the parties.

As the talks with Gantz and Simhi collapsed, Hendel proceeded with talks with MK Chili Tropper, and the two reportedly hope to announce a political partnership in the coming week. Additionally, Hendel is continuing negotiations with MK Yuli Edelstein and former Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"When everything is finalized, we will come out with an orderly announcement. We will be joined by more people, some of whom are in advanced stages. Yoaz Hendel is also with us, but it is not yet finalized," he said. "We are really building the bloc for Israel here, and we will change this whole stupid paradigm of bloc A and bloc B."

Simhi later turned to Yuli Edelstein and Gilad Erdan and called for the formation of a broad government. "A narrow government, no matter which side, is the recipe for the next disaster," he said. "We are not on side A or B. We will take both, and assuming we get significant power, we will join them."