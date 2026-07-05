A poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan 11 News reveals that if a party led by Yuli Edelstein, Ayelet Shaked, and Gilad Erdan were to be formed, it would clinch 6 seats - siphoning them from Likud, Yashar!, Together, and the Religious Zionist party. Under this scenario, the Netanyahu bloc would drop to 50 seats.

When asked who should lead a new right-wing party, a plurality of coalition voters (36%) believe Ofer Winter is the right fit. He is followed by Gilad Erdan at 13%, Ayelet Shaked at 7%, and Yuli Edelstein at 6%.

The poll also reveals dramatic figures regarding suitability for the premiership. Gadi Eisenkot edges out Netanyahu, leading 41% to 40%. However, when pitted against Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu leads with 41% compared to 33% for the leader of the Together party.

In a standard election scenario featuring only currently existing parties, Likud would win 23 seats, running neck-and-neck with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party, which also secures 23 seats.

Meanwhile, Bennett and Lapid’s Together party secures 16 seats, followed by The Democrats at 9, Otzma Yehudit at 9, Yisrael Beytenu at 9, Shas at 8, United Torah Judaism at 8, Hadash-Ta'al at 6, the Religious Zionist party at 5, and Ra'am at 4.

Under this current-party baseline, the ruling coalition bloc captures 53 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc (excluding the Arab-majority parties) sits at 57.