Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has offered MK Tally Gotliv the opportunity to leave Likud and join his party with a guaranteed slot on its Knesset slate, i24NEWS reported Monday evening.

According to the report, Ben Gvir even approached Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him not to stand in the way of her departure from Likud. Gotliv, for her part, clarified that she intends to remain with Likud and will work to strengthen the party.

The report claimed that one of the motivations behind the offer is Ben Gvir's desire to recruit a prominent figure heavily associated with targeting the judiciary: "He would like to have his own Simcha Rothman type to emphasize a fierce anti-judicial stance within his own party."

Minister Ben Gvir responded to the report, stating: "My colleague Tally Gotliv is highly valued; I have even recommended that Likud members support her in the primaries. I believe her support within Likud is indisputable, and I have no doubt that attempts to undermine her will not hinder that support. I reiterate my call to Likud members to back her - she deserves it."

The Likud party issued a response stating, "There is absolutely no truth to these claims."

Concurrently, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Likud Central Committee Chairman Minister Haim Katz reached understandings regarding the framework of the upcoming primaries and the issue of guaranteed spots on the party slate.

Per the agreement, Netanyahu will likely be granted eight discretionary slots within the top 25 positions on the slate, and two additional placements up to the 40th spot.

It was further agreed that the formation of an organizing committee will be considered to allow most incumbent MKs to retain their realistic slots. Additionally, female MKs will be permitted to run in regional districts if they wish to improve their overall placement on the list. Likud’s governing bodies are expected to vote on the finalized proposal next week.

Last month, Netanyahu floated a proposal to bypass the primaries as a one-time measure and delegate the selection of the slate to the Likud Secretariat; however, the move faced stiff backlash from both lawmakers and party activists. The Likud legislative primary elections are scheduled to take place on August 4.