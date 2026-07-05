The Central Committee of the Ta'al party lashed out at the conduct of Hadash amid ongoing negotiations to form a joint Arab ticket ahead of the Knesset elections, claiming that Hadash's behavior undermines the trust built between the two parties over the years.

In a statement released following a meeting at the party headquarters in Tayibe, Ta'al recalled the political partnership it has shared with Hadash since 2015, which it noted was founded on mutual respect and trust.

The party expressed bewilderment over the conduct of Hadash Secretary-General Amjad Shbita, who they claim has publicly criticized Ta'al while simultaneously pushing for a pre-election pact between Hadash and Balad. Ta'al asserted that these steps run counter to the spirit of partnership that has historically characterized their relationship.

Ta'al's Central Committee announced that it remains willing to resume negotiations among the three Arab parties, but made it clear that any future agreement must be based on full partnership, transparency, and mutual accountability.

Furthermore, Ta'al demanded that Hadash disclose the agreement it signed with Balad, maintaining that the principle of transparency must form the foundation of any political alliance.