MK Yuli Edelstein issued a detailed statement on Saturday night explaining his decision to leave Likud, following his announcement that he will not run in the party's upcoming primaries and will instead embark on a new political path.

"I will start with the bottom line: I have decided not to run in the Likud primaries for the next Knesset, and to set out on a new political path," Edelstein wrote. "With a heavy heart but complete conviction, I will leave the Likud movement - which has been my home for more than 20 years - at the end of the current Knesset session."

Edelstein linked his decision to his ongoing battle over the haredi draft bill following the October 7th attacks: "After October 7th, it became clear to me that business as usual is no longer an option. I fought with all my might for genuine, equal enlistment, and I succeeded in blocking a draft evasion law that would have lasted for generations. My goal was singular: to broaden the IDF enlistment base and bring about a historic shift."

He went on to address his removal as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the subsequent termination of his committee membership: "Throughout my career, I have proven that I do not cling to power. They ousted me from the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee because I blocked a draft evasion law, and they stripped me of my committee membership altogether because I voted in favor of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. I am proud of that."

Edelstein also recalled his past as a Refusenik (Prisoner of Zion), stating that he learned "that you have to fight for your values and pay a price for them." He noted, "Even when I fought against the expulsion from Gush Katif, people called me a traitor and a rebel. I was unfazed. History has already judged who was right. Today, I stand backed by hundreds of thousands of service members and good citizens who carry the burden and yearn for change."

In conclusion, he announced his intention to establish a new political framework: "I am leaving the Likud faction, but not the Likud members, many of whom see eye-to-eye with me on our reality. Soon, we will set out together on a new path. No boycotts, no surrendering to extremists, no relying on Arab parties, and no writing blank checks to the haredim. A broad government that reflects the 80% who agree on 80% of the issues."

According to Edelstein, his path will continue to be anchored in a "genuine, statesmanlike, and responsible right-wing platform. In favor of settlement in the Land of Israel, an iron-wall security doctrine, a free-market economy, judicial reform, and strengthening Jewish identity."