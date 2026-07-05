Amid calls to resume large-scale fighting in the Gaza Strip, senior Israeli security officials believe now is not the right time for escalation, a Channel 12 News report said.

The report, which comes in parallel to reports that Hamas is growing stronger, quotes the army as saying that Hamas has no way to pressure Israel, and therefore Israel should intensify pressure on the terror group but put its main focus on threats from Iran, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria.

The IDF assesses that Hamas is at its weakest point ever, as it struggles to rebuild its military capabilities and places its primary focus on restoring its governance in Gaza. The IDF's challenge at this time, the officials said, is to preserve the status quo and prevent Hamas from regaining its strength.

"We have operational plans to return to fighting in Gaza if need be," senior defense officials told Channel 12 News. "We are prepared, but now is not the time to begin rushed processes."

As part of this approach, Southern Command is shifting toward a strategy of targeted strikes against emerging threats. The new policy includes a significant increase in terrorist eliminations and strikes on Hamas infrastructure across Gaza. Security officials said Israel has the privilege of choosing the timing of a broader operation, while keeping its operational plans ready for immediate execution.