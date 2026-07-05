Refael Hayun, a civilian intelligence expert who warned about an invasion from the Gaza Strip before October 7th, warned in an interview with Radio 103FM on Sunday that Hamas continues to strengthen militarily and economically, despite the ongoing fighting.

Hayun, whose eavesdropping devices were confiscated by the IDF but later returned, said that he continues to monitor the goings on in the Gaza Strip.

"I'm not allowed to talk about what I hear. I have a license to listen and possess the equipment, and I am in contact with everyone, and no one is preventing me as they have done in the past," Hayun said, explaining the current situation.

He added that since his equipment was returned to him, no one is trying to keep information from him, despite specific difficulties that stem from their ego. He says that other than that, nothing is preventing him from continuing his activity, the main goal of which is saving lives.

He described a concerning reality in the Gaza Strip when it comes to smuggling by the terrorist organization. "There are good things, but Hamas smuggles everything into the Strip, everything," he said and noted that the organization is also smuggling weapons.

He revealed that during the past month alone, over 20 drones, each with a payload of over 85kg, have entered the enclave.

According to Hayun, the IDF is aware of the drones, but at this point is unable to do anything because they are already inside Gaza.

Relating to Hamas's financial situation, Hayun explains that "today they don't need the Qatari money, because today, they raise money through NGOs."

He said that he examined the identities of individuals operating within each organization and found that every one of them is connected to Hamas in one way or another. In conclusion, he warned about the growing strength on the ground, stating that Hamas is strengthening and continuously recruiting new militants.