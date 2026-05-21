Board of Peace Director-General Nickolay Mladenov on Thursday unveiled a detailed 15-point implementation roadmap aimed at enforcing the diplomatic blueprint for the Gaza Strip.

The proposal, posted on social media, designed to fully execute US President Donald Trump’s Gaza Comprehensive Peace Plan, arrives on the heels of Mladenov's briefing to the United Nations Security Council earlier in the day.

According to Mladenov, the 15-point system is broken into distinct phases: points 1 through 5 establish guiding civilian principles, points 6 through 11 focus heavily on a rigorous security transition, points 12 through 14 mandate the deployment of an International Stabilization Force alongside an IDF withdrawal, and point 15 tethers future reconstruction directly to verified stability. Mladenov explicitly cautioned that the roadmap is not intended "simply to preserve a ceasefire," but rather to break Gaza out of its persistent cycle of military operations.

Acknowledging that "trust between Israelis and Palestinians is effectively non-existent," the international envoy emphasized that the entire roadmap hinges on strict reciprocity, requiring physical verification from an independent Implementation Verification Committee (IVC) before any diplomatic or strategic step can be taken.

"The process therefore does not rely on promises alone," Mladenov wrote on social media. "Each obligation by one side triggers an obligation by the other."

The proposal aims to replace the existing power structures in Gaza with the transitional framework authorized under UN Security Council Resolution 2803. Under this plan, the newly formed Board of Peace and the Office of the High Representative would supervise the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) - a temporary body of Palestinian Arab technocrats designed to manage civilian governance until a reformed Palestinian Authority can step in.

Crucially for Israel’s security establishment, the roadmap demands an absolute decoupling of armed terrorist factions from the daily administration of the coastal enclave. Noting that "Gaza cannot recover while armed groups simultaneously operate as governing authorities," Mladenov's plan seeks to isolate Hamas's remaining leadership from public institutions while shielding ordinary, vetted civil servants from collective retribution.

The security transition is anchored by the ironclad principle of "One Authority, One Law, One Weapon," which dictates that only authorized, non-factional security personnel would be permitted to carry arms within the strip. Under the plan, armed terror groups would be forced to permanently cease all military operations. Addressing policing infrastructure, Mladenov called for comprehensive vetting and reform to integrate trained civilian police into unified local structures, an approach aimed at ensuring a phased, internationally verified disarmament process without triggering a domestic security collapse.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)