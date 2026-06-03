The Hezbollah terrorist organization launched projectiles today (Wednesday) toward Israeli territory for the second time since the morning, with launches crossing from Lebanese territory.

This morning, after the area had experienced a full day of quiet, sirens were activated around the community of Manara and inside the city of Kiryat Shmona.

The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli territory.

Several hours later, additional sirens were activated in the area of Misgav Am. The Air Force acted once again and successfully intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

The launches by Hezbollah came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halted a planned Israeli strike in Beirut at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu made Israel’s position unequivocally clear this week, saying:

“If Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and our civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut."

Netanyahu’s strong remarks came after Trump announced a ceasefire in Lebanon. President Trump referred to the diplomatic efforts and stated: “I had a very good conversation with Bibi Netanyahu. There will be no soldiers going to Beirut. There was also a very good conversation with Hezbollah - they agreed that all firing would stop, that Israel would not attack them and they would not attack Israel."