A wide-scale IDF aerial mission deep in Iran whose planning was completed last week and was ready for immediate execution, was called off at the last moment following direct intervention by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Air Force Commanding Officer Major General Omer Tischler revealed on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Air Force servicemembers, Tischler wrote that "the entire Air Force was ready to take off for a large-scale strike mission. Just hours after the order to prepare for launch, we were set to attack hundreds of targets deep inside Iran. The operation was halted while we were still conducting squadron briefings, only one hour before departure."

According to Major General Tischler, despite halting the targeted operation, the IAF inflicted heavy and lasting damage on Tehran's strategic arrays in previous rounds of fighting.

He detailed the achievements to his subordinates: "We inflicted heavy blows to the Iranian leadership, defensive and offensive arrays, nuclear components, economy, chains of command and knowledge, and military and national industry, while significantly reducing the threat, extending the duration of the reconstruction, and preserving the ability to return to operate in Iran as needed."

Alongside this, the commanding officer clarified that the defense establishment is closely monitoring the diplomatic developments in the international arena and noted that "it is too early to know how global developments will reflect on the security reality."