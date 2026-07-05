Last February, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force announced the establishment of a special intervention unit for women in the Air Force. The unit was created to increase the number of women serving in the corps and as part of the lessons learned from the events of October 7.

Now, following the gender-specific units that have been established over the past two years in the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps, the operations rooms of the Gaza Division, Judea and Samaria, the Northern Command, and the Navy, a new gender-specific unit for religious young women has been approved within the Air Force’s special unit. The initiative is a joint effort of Rabbi Ohad Teharlev, head of Ohr Torah Stone’s Maaminot BeMadim Institute together with the Israeli Air Force.

The classified unit will consist of combat soldiers (Rifleman 06 qualification) who will undergo basic training and a unique advanced training program. Their training will include navigation exercises, surveillance, cooperation with all Air Force squadrons, and specialized operational instruction, after which they will join the operational platoon. The first intake for this track is scheduled to begin in November 2026.

In recent years, demand for combat service among religious women has grown significantly. To provide them with a supportive religious environment and appropriate spiritual guidance, Rabbi Teharlev has been working to establish gender-specific units in additional branches of the military. During their service, the soldiers will be accompanied by female commanders as well as a female spiritual mentor who will be available to address questions and challenges that arise throughout their service. Preparations are currently underway to assign the religious women who will enlist in the unit.

Rabbi Ohad Teharlev, head of Ohr Torah Stone’s Ma’aminot BaMadim Institute said: "Nearly half of the graduates of the state religious school system choose military service over national service. They are voting with their feet, and therefore we must strengthen and support them by creating gender-specific units and providing appropriate spiritual guidance. We will continue working to establish additional gender-specific units, strengthening both the IDF and our young women."