The Israeli Air Force on Monday evening intercepted numerous rockets that were launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. Residents reported interceptions in the Metula area.

Additionally, in several incidents earlier in the day, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an anti-tank missile and multiple mortar shells at IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, in four separate incidents throughout the day, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists traveling in vehicles who approached IDF soldiers, posing an imminent threat.

Immediately following the identification, the Israeli Air Force carried out precise strikes on all of the threats.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," stated the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.