The Houthi terrorist rebels are threatening to renew attacks against Israel, warning that continued fighting in Gaza could lead to action from Yemen.

In a post on social media, the group's spokesman, Hezam al-Asad, issued a statement saying that the group’s patience with Israel’s actions in Gaza was "beginning to run out," and claimed that ongoing military activity and civilian casualties would "open the gates of hell from the Yemeni front." He said the Houthis would not remain silent while Gaza remains under what he described as bombardment and siege, particularly amid what he called a fragile ceasefire that is violated daily.

Al-Asad urged that warnings issued by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi be taken seriously, stating that Yemen is preparing for future rounds of confrontation and would return to hostilities with "deeper, broader, and more effective capabilities" should fighting resume.

He further accused the guarantors and mediators of the ceasefire of responsibility for what he described as silence in the face of Israel’s actions, warning that continued violations could lead to a wider regional escalation.

The Houthi spokesman claimed the current ceasefire does not grant legitimacy for continued military operations in Gaza, and said that ongoing fighting means preparations are in place for all possible scenarios.

Al-Asad also asserted that what he termed the "axis of resistance" remains unified from Gaza through Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, and accused the US of bearing primary responsibility for Israel’s actions during the ceasefire, describing the truce as fragile and repeatedly violated.