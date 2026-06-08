Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced on Monday the renewal of the "naval blockade" on Israel and the closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the movement of Israeli vessels.

According to him, the terror group completely prohibits Israeli navigation in the Red Sea and views any Israeli movement in the area as a military target.

Saree also announced that the Houthis claim responsibility for the launches toward Israel, claiming that "sensitive targets belonging to the Israeli enemy in Jaffa" were attacked.

Earlier on Monday morning, sirens sounded in central Israel, the Shephelah, and Lachish following a missile launch from Yemen. The missile was successfully intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

At the same time, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards published a statement claiming that they had struck the Nevatim and Tel Nof Air Force bases. According to the statement, this was in response to Israeli strikes.

The Revolutionary Guards’ statement further said that "the speed of response and the expansion of the target bank are among our actions at this stage."

It also claimed that all units of the organization are at full readiness to carry out broad operations, and that action plans have been prepared for various scenarios.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, threatened in a post on X, "We must not fall into a #calculation_error. The path to peace and stability passes through internal warfare. If you do not prepare yourselves for a decisive response to the enemy, the war will knock on your door."

"Our armed forces, after the silence of the battlefield, have bolstered their strengths and remedied their damages. We are ready to respond stronger than on March 9th, and we will not remain silent until the moment of the enemy's regret and change in their mental and perceptual calculations."