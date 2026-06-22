Approximately three weeks after a vessel infiltrated the Gulf of Eilat, defense officials are considering the possibility that the vessel was not manned, but rather served as a means of testing the defense forces' reaction.

During the event, IDF forces declared a suspected infiltration in Eilat's maritime space. Israeli Navy forces identified a vessel that crossed the eastern border in the Gulf and opened fire at it, after which it returned toward Jordan.

At the time, information was received from Jordanian sources that an individual on the vessel was wounded by the gunfire. However, an inquiry by the security forces found no indication that such a passenger existed and that the information received was either incorrect or false.

According to a report by Channel 14, the inquiry's findings indicate that the vessel was probably unmanned and was designed for intelligence gathering or carrying explosives. It is estimated that after being shot at, the vessel continued to the Jordanian coast, where it remained.

According to security officials, authorities are examining whether the incident was a deliberate move by a hostile actor seeking to test the readiness of forces in the area.

One of the possibilities under investigation is that individuals affiliated with the Houthis attempted to conduct a “readiness test" of the Israeli Navy ahead of a possible hostile operation or future attack in the Eilat area.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Shin Bet Director David Zini had instructed senior officials in the agency to prioritize preparations for a possible attack scenario targeting the city of Eilat. According to a report by Haaretz, Zini considers Eilat a potential security vulnerability, largely due to its geographic isolation and distance from Israel’s central regions.

The report said that in internal discussions within the ISA and with other security officials, Zini warned of the possibility of a ground infiltration into the city from Israel’s land borders, particularly from Jordan. He also raised the possibility of an attack carried out through the maritime border.

At the same time, sources cited in the report said that officials in the defense establishment have expressed reservations over the level of importance Zini assigns to the scenario, as well as questions over whether there is any intelligence indicating preparations for such an attack.

The Shin Bet responded to the report, clarifying that several months ago, as part of Zini’s transition into the role, he conducted a tour of Eilat. The Shin Bet stressed that “there is no concrete intelligence or specific warning," adding that the remarks were made in the context of assessing potential threats across all of the agency’s operational sectors.

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri responded to the reports, saying: “There is no concrete information indicating a new or imminent threat to the city. At the same time, the city and all of the security forces responsible for its protection are prepared for every scenario. Since the beginning of the war, I have held regular discussions with all relevant security officials. Eilat is well protected, prepared, and on high alert."