The Hezbollah terror group has continued raining missiles on northern Israel, and specifically the Galilee Panhandle, throughout Wednesday night and Thursday.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, while others fell in open areas. No unusual reports were received.

A senior Houthi rebel figure in Yemen, Hizam al-Assad, threatened that “the Israeli-American escalation in Lebanon will not go unanswered."

Another senior Houthi official, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, wrote in Hebrew on Wednesday: “Any foolish act by the Israeli enemy entity in a new aggression against our people in Lebanon will be met with a response from Yemen of unprecedented force. We will not remain silent and will not abandon our brothers in Hezbollah, no matter the challenges and risks."

Meanwhile, senior figures in Iran’s terror regime are threatening to halt negotiations with the US and end the ceasefire if Israel continues its strikes in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told ITV: “An Iranian delegation will travel to peace talks in Islamabad only if Israel halts its attacks on Lebanon. Any peace in the region must include Lebanon, and the coming hours will be critical. Iran was on the verge of responding last night, but refrained in order to allow room for diplomacy."

At the same time, the Home Front Command is expected in the coming hours to announce an expansion of permitted gatherings in central Israel to 5,000 people. The directive will apply, among other areas, to the Tel Aviv region and the lowland areas, following instructions from Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the recent strikes in Lebanon, emphasizing: "Our message is clear: We will strike anyone who acts against Israeli civilians will be targeted. We will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary until full security is restored for residents of the north."

US Vice President JD Vance, who will head the talks, spoke to reporters during a visit to Budapest, explaining, "I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise. We never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran and the ceasefire would be focused on America’s allies."

"If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart, in a conflict where they were getting hammered, over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that’s ultimately their choice. We think that would be dumb, but that’s their choice."