Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Yehoshua Sherman, a member of the "Homeward - Returning to the Homeland" forum, who presented him with a new strategic plan to expand Jewish settlement into open areas in Areas A and B of Judea and Samaria.

Under the Oslo Accords, Judea and Samaria were divided into three areas: Area A is under military and civil control of the terror-incentivizing Palestinian Authority (PA), Area B is under PA civil control but Israeli military control, and Area C is under Israeli civil and military control. While Arabs are permitted to live and work in all three areas, Jews may only live and work in Area C, and Jews entering Area A are in danger of their lives.

During the meeting, Sherman presented the Prime Minister with a detailed proposal calling for the establishment of 100 new Jewish communities in Area A.

Outlining his plan, he emphasized that the proposed communities would be built in open areas that would not require the evacuation of existing residents. He also thanked Netanyahu for his efforts to strengthen settlement activity and for advancing the establishment of numerous farms and communities throughout Judea and Samaria, urging him to adopt the new proposal.

The Forum was established about two months ago by Eliav Libi, one of the founders of the Judea and Samaria farm movement and the father of David Libi, who was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, together with Yehoshua Sherman, whose son Yehuda Shmuel Sherman was murdered in a terrorist attack near the Shuva Israel farm in Samaria about three months ago.