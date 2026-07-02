The Higher Planning Council granted final approval on Wednesday for plans to construct 229 housing units across Judea and Samaria.

Among the approved plans are 156 housing units in the community of Otniel, located in the Hebron Hills, following the completion of the planning process and the resolution of all objections.

Additionally, final approvals were granted for 52 housing units in Kfar Adumim and 21 housing units in Elkana. The plans are expected to facilitate the expansion of these communities in accordance with the authorized planning procedures.

Finance Minister and Minister within the Defense Ministry, Bezalel Smotrich, stated that the approval of these plans aligns with the government's broader policy regarding the establishment of communities in Judea and Samaria.

According to Smotrich, "The community of Otniel is now on the verge of welcoming hundreds of new residents, effectively doubling the size of the town."

He further addressed the geopolitical and domestic political dimensions of the move, stating, "In the face of the left's intent to evacuate communities - we are fortifying and reinforcing the settlement movement. This is a national initiative that solidifies our hold on the ground."