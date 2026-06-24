המנהרה שאותרה דוברות המשטרה

A Palestinian Authority Arab from al-Eizariya and an Arab from Jerusalem resident were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of involvement in digging a tunnel discovered near the A-Zaim crossing in the Jerusalem area.

The investigation began after the Civil Administration reported the discovery of a tunnel near the crossing. Judea and Samaria District police officers and Border Police troops from the Jerusalem envelope unit were dispatched to the scene and located a tunnel that had been excavated from Judea and Samaria toward Israeli territory.

According to police, the tunnel reached a depth of approximately 25 meters (82 feet). Excavation tools, water bottles, gloves, face masks, and additional equipment were found at the site.

Forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District collected evidence and findings from the scene. As part of the investigation, forensic evidence, including DNA samples, was recovered and led to the identification of the two suspects.

In a joint operation by the Minorities Unit of the Judea and Samaria Central Investigations Unit, Border Police forces in Judea and Samaria, and Jerusalem District police officers, the suspects were arrested and taken in for questioning.

Police are investigating suspicions that the tunnel was dug recently and was intended to facilitate security-related offenses, including terrorist activity and the smuggling of illegal infiltrators into Israeli territory.

Commander of the Judea and Samaria Central Investigations Unit, Chief Superintendent Moshe ("Muzi") Cohen, said that "the exposure of the tunnel and the arrest of the suspects demonstrate the determination and operational and investigative capabilities of the Judea and Samaria District in thwarting security threats before they materialize."

He added, "This is infrastructure that was allegedly intended to be used for terrorist activity and for smuggling illegal infiltrators into the country's territory. We will continue to operate with zero tolerance against any attempt to harm the security of Israel's citizens, using all operational and intelligence tools at our disposal."