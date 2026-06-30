The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a strongly worded condemnation of what it described as a "dangerous settlement plan" allegedly being advanced by settlement organizations in Judea and Samaria.

The PA's response followed a report that settlement groups had formulated a detailed plan to establish a presence at approximately 100 strategic locations on a "day of command," including areas within Area A, which is under the Palestinian Authority's civil and security control.

According to the report, the plan was presented to senior government officials, including cabinet ministers, as part of preparations for a possible future scenario. The Palestinian Authority claimed the initiative is intended to create new facts on the ground.

In its statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the plan as "a systematic war crime aimed at forcibly imposing new facts on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territory, while undermining the foundations of security and stability and the implementation of the two-state solution."

The ministry also stated that the Palestinian Authority rejects any claim of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

The statement added that, in the Palestinian Authority's view, "Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, whose capital is Jerusalem."

The ministry further asserted that Israeli settlements are illegitimate and, in its view, violate international law and the position of the international community.