Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who serves on the Cabinet, confirmed to Army Radio on Sunday that Israel transferred Iron Dome batteries to the United Arab Emirates during the war to help protect its population from aerial threats.

In her interview with Army Radio, Regev also responded to US President Donald Trump's remark that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "knows who the boss is."

"That's a typical Trump-style comment," she said. "Netanyahu drew red lines and told him, 'I will do what is necessary to protect the citizens of Israel, just as you would do what is necessary to protect the citizens of the United States.'"

In May, Iran launched two salvoes of cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates, about two hours after residents across the UAE received emergency alerts on their mobile phones warning of an imminent missile threat from Iran and instructing them to enter protected areas. A short time later, an all-clear message was issued.

In the first salvo, three of the missiles were intercepted, and one fell into the sea. In the second salvo, three people were injured.

The UAE also reported that Iran launched attack drones. A petrochemical facility has reportedly been struck by a drone.

Later that month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE secretly carried out dozens of airstrikes against Iran during the war, coordinating with the US and Israel.

According to the report, the strikes targeted military and energy-related sites and continued until after the ceasefire was announced.

The Wall Street Journal further stated that the UAE took a much more aggressive approach to Iran than Saudi Arabia, creating tensions between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as both leaders clashed over how to respond to Iran and the wider regional conflict.