Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Ashdod Port on Tuesday, together with Transport Minister Miri Regev, and conducted a professional tour and assessment regarding the continuity of Israel's maritime trade in the midst of Operation Roaring Lion.

They closely monitored port operations, the unloading of goods and supplies for the Israeli economy, and the existing inventory reserves that ensure economic stability.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated during the visit: "I am here at Ashdod Port. The ports and skies are working, and the economy is going ‘full throttle' with tremendous force. We are going to pass a budget; we decided on this today, a security budget. The Government is strong and stable, but much more importantly, the country is strong and stable. The State of Israel is showing the world what a fighting nation, a fighting state, and a super-resilient economy look like."

Minister Regev added: "A country at war, whose trade remains open, whose economy is strengthening, whose currency is gaining value, whose maritime trade is fully operational, and whose skies are working, this is simply a miracle from every perspective."