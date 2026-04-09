Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the state events for Israel's 78th Independence Day, notified IDF soldier Ari Spitz that she has selected him from among the recommendations of the public advisory committee to light a torch on Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

Ari was sedated and on a ventilator for a month and a half after he was injured in an explosion in northern Gaza's Zaytun neighborhood. Immediately after awakening from his coma, he learned that he had lost an arm and his two legs, and began a long rehabilitation that took over 200 days.

"Ari, one of the most severely wounded soldiers in the war in Gaza, demonstrates inspiring resilience. Despite the heavy price he paid, Ari's spirit never fell. He managed to harness the power within himself to rebuild his daily routine and lend strength to many others. Through Ari, we salute all IDF soldiers, including the wounded in body and soul, who paid a heavy price to restore peace and security to the residents of Israel."

As recently reported, the Government of Israel approved the recommendation of Transportation Minister Miri Regev that this year’s torch-lighting ceremony for the country’s 78th Israeli Independence Day will be held under the theme “Power of Renewal."

The torches will be lit by women and men whose actions help strengthen national resilience, nurture regions that have been severely affected since October 7, and lead the way forward along the paths of recovery, rebuilding, and healing that are so greatly needed.