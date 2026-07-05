Australian law enforcement authorities have charged two men after an imitation firearm was allegedly brandished and aimed directly at a synagogue in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, local media reported.

The security incident unfolded around midday during Shabbat when the suspects, aged 25 and 22, were observed inside a moving Toyota SUV in the neighborhood of Double Bay. Witnesses immediately alerted local emergency services after the occupants allegedly pointed what appeared to be a genuine pistol at the local Jewish house of worship.

Responding patrol units intercepted the vehicle nearby. Following a roadside search of the SUV, police officers located the imitation handgun and took both men into custody without further incident.

The 22-year-old passenger faces a series of severe charges, including using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offense, carrying an unauthorized pistol, and stalking or intimidating with the specific intent to cause fear and physical harm. The 25-year-old driver was charged with a single count of possession of an unauthorized pistol.

The targeting of the religious center drew sharp criticism from domestic Jewish advocacy groups. Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin released a statement emphasizing the psychological impact of the threat.

“This is what confronted Jewish Australians over the sabbath. Well done to the police for their swift action," he said.

The two accused men are scheduled to appear in a local Sydney court to face the weapons charges.

The incident comes amid an increase in incidents of antisemitism in Australia in recent years, highlighted by a December attack where two terrorists murdered 15 individuals at a Sydney Hanukkah event.

In December of 2024, an arson attack targeted Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne, causing significant damage to property and leaving one person with minor injuries.

Days after the arson at Adass Israel, a car was set on fire , and two properties were vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, which has a substantial Jewish population.

In another incident, the words "F- the Jews" were spray-painted on a car in Sydney.

Early last year, the Southern Sydney Synagogue in Allawah, a suburb of the city, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.