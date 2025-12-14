At least ten people have been murdered and dozens wounded in a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

Sky News Australia reported that 10 people were murdered in the attack.

The incident occurred at Bondi Beach, where about 2,000 people were gathered to attend a Hanukkah celebration. The Daily Mail reported that eyewitnesses claim two individuals in black were firing weapons near the beach.

NSW Police confirmed a “developing incident” and warned the public to avoid the area and take shelter.

One witness told the Sydney Morning Herald: “I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere."

Police reported that two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

The celebration, titled 'Chanukah by the Sea,' was held near a playground and featured activities for all ages. It was held by the Chabad of Bondi.

The Chabad movement announced that one of its emissaries was among the fatalities in the shooting.

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated in response to the incident: "The series of antisemitic attacks around the world is shocking and reminds us all of dark periods in history. Since October 7, a war has broken out not only against the State of Israel but against every Jew around the world, who have become the eighth front in this war."

"The World Zionist Organization will continue to stand by the Jewish community in Sydney and other Jewish communities around the world, supporting them in every way. We call on the Australian government to take a firm stance against any manifestation of antisemitism and are confident that it will do so. The Hanukkah holiday we celebrate this evening reminds us that the light of the Jewish people will ultimately triumph over the darkness," Hagoel said.