The man who, until recently, was regarded as a national hero in Australia now finds himself at the center of a criminal and family controversy.

A domestic violence indictment has been filed against Ahmed al-Ahmed, the man who became famous after charging at the terrorist during the deadly attack at Bondi Beach and being seriously wounded.

According to Australian police, al-Ahmed is accused of assaulting and threatening his father following an incident that occurred in March at the family home in the Bankstown area. According to reports, during the confrontation, he allegedly placed his father in a “headlock," and the court issued a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching his father’s home or workplace.

The affair has shaken Australia mainly because of al-Ahmed’s public image. He became a symbol of courage following the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. During the attack, in which 15 people were murdered, he leapt toward the terrorist, fought him, and succeeded in preventing further slaughter - while being struck by five bullets.

Images of al-Ahmed covered in blood became one of the most recognizable symbols associated with the terror attack. Since the attack, he has received widespread recognition, senior politicians visited him while he was in the hospital, and millions of dollars were donated for his recovery through a fundraising campaign.

However, it has now emerged that behind the story of heroism, there was allegedly a serious family dispute. According to reports in Australia, members of al-Ahmed’s family demanded a significant share of the donations raised for him, and a bitter financial conflict developed within the family.

Two of al-Ahmed’s brothers were also recently accused of attempting to extort tens of thousands of dollars. Al-Ahmed himself completely denies the charges, and in interviews with Australian media claimed that the allegations are “false information" and that his family members are trying to harm him because of the financial dispute.

“I am an honest and innocent man," he said tearfully during a local radio broadcast.

A hearing in his case is expected to take place at the local court in Bankstown next month.