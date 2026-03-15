Three additional members of Iran's women's soccer delegation who had initially sought to remain in Australia have decided to return home after previously being granted humanitarian visas, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The decision reduces the number of delegation members who still plan to stay in Australia to three. Seven members of the group had originally indicated they wished to remain in the country.

Concerns about the players first emerged after members of Iran's team remained silent during the national anthem ahead of their opening Asian Cup match against South Korea on March 2. The incident sparked backlash in Iran, where some commentators labeled the players "war traitors."

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that the three women had chosen to withdraw their asylum requests and return home, emphasizing that the Australian government had attempted to provide them with options.

"Australians should be proud that it was in our country that these women experienced a nation presenting them with genuine choices and interacted with authorities seeking to help them," Burke said in a statement.

"While the Australian government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions."

Iran's sports ministry also confirmed the development in a statement after the news was first reported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, the three women were traveling to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where they were expected to reunite with the rest of the Iranian squad. The outlet reported that they were "returning to the warm embrace of their families and homeland after withdrawing their asylum application in Australia."

Tasnim added that the players had resisted what it described as "psychological warfare, extensive propaganda and seductive offers."

The asylum to the players was granted after US President Donald Trump urged Australia to grant asylum to any team member who requested it.

Before Australia approved the move, Trump criticized the country in a social media post, saying it was “making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the ... team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed."