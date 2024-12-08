Police are investigating a rusty bullet found near the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne one day after an arson attack on the synagogue, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The bullet was found by a child on Saturday outside the Adass Israel synagogue. Police took it for examination but would not comment on whether it might be related to the arson attack.

According to the Herald, it appears that the bullet was not fired.

According to a Victoria Police spokesperson, "Police attended Glen Eira Avenue in Ripponlea after a bullet was located on a footpath just before 5pm. The item will be examined and the exact circumstances surrounding it are being investigated."

Meanwhile, local reports said that the synagogue had been "gutted" in the fire, but that inspection of the synagogue on Friday revealed that all of the Torah scrolls, which were stored in a fireproof safe, were unharmed by the flames.

The community is now holding activities in a nearby yeshiva building. At the same time, local security forces have increased their presence in the area.

Rabbi Shlomo Hacohen Kahn, the community's rabbi, gathered the worshipers on Friday evening to offer words of encouragement. He called on the community to increase respect offered to the study hall, and emphasized the importance of not holding conversations during prayers.