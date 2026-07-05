החתן ביחד עם הרב כהן ואביו צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Bar and Eden, who survived the October 7 massacre and escaped the Hamas attack on their home in the "Hador Hatza'ir" neighborhood of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, were married this week at Beit Berl after a long journey of recovery and healing.

The wedding ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Zion Cohen, who also married the groom's parents, Yifat and Erez Yatzkan, about three decades ago. During the October 7 massacre, Erez was seriously wounded in both hands and has since been receiving treatment at Sheba Medical Center.

The couple managed to escape their home during the attack, while many of their neighbors were murdered and numerous homes in the neighborhood were set ablaze.

After nearly two-and-a-half years of recovery, during which they were also deeply involved in efforts to secure the release of the hostages, Bar and Eden decided to fulfill their dream of getting married.

They said they chose the wedding date in the hope that their friends, Gali and Ziv Berman, would return from captivity, recover, and be able to celebrate with them - a hope that ultimately came true.