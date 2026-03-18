חתונה מרגשת בישוב הר ברכה דוברות מועצת שומרון

Hananel Gez, who survived the attack in which his wife Tze’ela was murdered while she was in labor and driving to the hospital, married his partner, Ma'ayan.

The brutal attack also claimed the life of their newborn son, Ravid, who was delivered in an emergency procedure. After the attack, the baby fought for his life for two weeks in intensive neonatal care, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Safed, blessed the couple under the wedding canopy: “This wedding is proof that the people of Israel live. ‘Do not rejoice over me, my enemy; though I have fallen, I rise; though I sit in darkness, the Lord is my light.’ We see the people of Israel alive and rejoicing after the painful blow of last year. We see how the people of Israel continue to grow stronger and flourish. Nothing strengthens more than this wedding-a wedding that gives hope to everyone. They have not broken us for thousands of years, and they will not break us now. We will rise and be encouraged. That is what will happen."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, also offered his blessings: “On this evening, the people of Israel are building a new level of life. Our enemies choose death and darkness-we choose life and light. Hananel and Ma'ayan, tonight you add light not only for yourselves, but you illuminate the entire world-and light will always prevail. I wish you abundant love in your home, an everlasting personal bond and an everlasting national bond."