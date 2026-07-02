צפו: ברכת ״שהחיינו״ בחינה של שורד השבי איילת שוסטר סטוריכלות; סטילס: אור גפן

Hamas captivity survivor Eliya Cohen and fiancee Ziv Abud celebrated their henna ceremony earlier this week, surrounded by friends and family.

At the moving ceremony, the "Shehecheyanu" blessing was recited, praising G-d for allowing the couple to reach their special moment. The blessing was followed by dancing.

For the occasion, Cohen wore a special traditional robe embroidered with the words "Thank You, Father" - a phrase that, he said, sustained him throughout his 505 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"'Thank You, Father' is a sentence that accompanied me throughout my time in captivity and throughout the entire period since my release," Cohen said.

Cohen returned to Israel in February 2025 , 505 days after he was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre.

While in captivity, he believed his girlfriend, Ziv Abud, had been killed at the roadside bomb shelter where the couple had sought refuge. After his release, he learned that she had survived and had spent the entire time campaigning for his freedom.