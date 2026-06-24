החופה המרגשת של מרים ואופק צילום: יוחאי סמט

Miriam Shani, whose husband Captain Ori Shani fell during the October 7 massacre, has married his commander.

Ori fell while defending the Kissufim base from the infiltrating Hamas terrorists.

On Tuesday night, Miriam wed Ofek, who served as Ori's commander during his training in the Egoz Unit.

האב השכול יהושע שני מברך בחופה: "שמח תשמח" באדיבות המשפחה

At the couple's engagement, Ori's father Yehoshua Shani noted that Miriam and Ofek share "a deeply meaningful connection that carries forward the values, path, and strong sense of brotherhood they shared," he said.

"We believe that even now, he is rejoicing with us, offering strength and accompanying us from above," he added.