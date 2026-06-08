Elchanan Feuerstein, son of Rabbi Rafi Feuerstein, recently married his bride, Efrat Dotan. Both the groom and bride have Down syndrome, and many friends and family members came to the moving wedding to rejoice and bring joy.

Content creator Avia Amsalem Akrish, who is herself the mother of a child with Down syndrome, posted a moving video from the wedding online.

"A couple with Down syndrome who shattered a stigma," Avia wrote on social media. "They proved that there is G-d in the world, and gave me the privilege of feeling what redemption is."

"I sat there at a chuppah (wedding ceremony -ed.) unlike any I had ever seen," she added, "with a child I had never imagined, with a wide smile on my face, and innocent joy on his face. I looked at him, felt, and knew - only the Holy One, blessed be He, will decide how far he will go. Not flesh and blood, but only the Creator of man."