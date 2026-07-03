Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the occasion of the 250th Independence Day of the United States of America, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister said in the conversation that the US is a guarantor of global freedom, and Israel highly appreciates the close bond between the two nations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet in the US in the near future.

According to reports, the meeting between the two leaders is likely to take place in September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, though the meeting could take place sooner and no date has been set.

Friday’s conversation took place despite the recent criticism of Israel and specifically of Netanyahu by both Trump and Vice President JD Vance .

Despite those tensions, Trump said several weeks ago the US and Israel have a very good relationship and praised Netanyahu.

“And we've had a great relationship with Israel. Very formidable. And Bibi Netanyahu, he's a warrior prime minister, and he should be acknowledged as that. They should give him credit because he really did. We had a very good relationship, with all of them. We really fought hard with Israel," Trump said.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)