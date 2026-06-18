US Vice President JD Vance attacked government officials who criticized US President Donald Trump over the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran.

"You have seen people within Bibi's Cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal., and in some ways, very personally attacked the President of the United States. My message to them would be two-fold," Vance said during a White House press briefing this afternoon (Thursday). Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world's superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have in the entire world."

Vance defended the agreement's inclusion of Lebanon, saying: "One of the reasons we are engaged in this process is to ensure that no money is flowing to Hezbollah... What I would say to you know some of the critics of the deal that I’ve heard, that will say, 'well, Iran’s gonna get all this benefit.' ... What is the benefit that the Iranians get that they didn’t have before? The answer is nothing."

The Vice President said that the Iranians "have committed to the destruction of the highly-enriched stockpile that they have in their possession... All we've done is lift the blockade... That's not a new benefit to the Iranians; they were selling oil for many, many years-well before we ever put the blockade."

He called on all to "have a little bit of faith in President Trump. "Ge believes in this deal, he is going to see it to completion, and if the Iranians don't comply, we still have every single tool and point of leverage that we have today."