Ahead of America’s historic 250th Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited US Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the US Embassy in Jerusalem to deliver a message of congratulations to President Donald Trump and the American people.

Upon delivering his letter of congratulations to Ambassador Huckabee, President Herzog said: “I am extremely moved and happy to be here at the American Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, at the Embassy which was launched by President Trump in his historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

“I want to congratulate the President, the Congress, the leadership, and the people of the United States of America through you, Mr. Ambassador, on 250 years of Independence. American Independence is one of the greatest moments in history, and it has changed the fate of humanity."

In President Isaac Herzog’s letter to President Donald J. Trump, he wrote: “This landmark Freedom 250 celebration is a moment to honor the incredible triumph of the American spirit. The story of America has inspired humanity the world over. From sea to shining sea, America stands as a beacon of liberty and as the leader of the free world."

He continued: “This is also a time to express our deepest appreciation for the unique and unbreakable partnership between the United States of America and Israel. Our two nations draw from the same wellsprings of the Bible, and we share the same fundamental values of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.

Herzog concluded his letter: “I thank you for your steadfast commitment to Israel’s security. The people of Israel will never forget your tireless efforts to bring our beloved hostages home. May you continue to lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security."

Welcoming President Herzog at the US Embassy, Ambassador Huckabee said, “This is a great time for all Americans to celebrate, but we're not the only ones celebrating America's 250th birthday. We have a very special guest at the US Embassy today, President Isaac Herzog. Thank you, Mr. President. We're honored to have you here and honored to call you a friend."