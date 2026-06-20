US President Donald Trump on Friday commented on the deal with Iran.

“Now we have an agreement that was signed last night, and it's 60 days," the President said during a visit to Joint Base Andrews.

Urging Iran to agree to a long-term deal with the US, Trump warned, “They have to make a deal; otherwise, we'll do things that won't make them happy, but I don't think it's gonna get to that."

“Our country’s doing so well…those ships are flowing out of the Hormuz Strait like nobody has ever seen before. There were a lot of them, about 700 of them, and they’re pouring out. The oil is all over the place."

Despite the recent criticism of Israel by both Trump and Vice President JD Vance , the President said the US and Israel have a very good relationship and praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And we've had a great relationship with Israel. Very formidable. And Bibi Netanyahu, he's a warrior prime minister, and he should be acknowledged as that. They should give him credit because he really did. We had a very good relationship, with all of them. We really fought hard with Israel," Trump said.

On Thursday, Trump told Kan 11 News that it is "very likely" he would support Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

However, Trump added that before he commits, he will need to see who else is running.

He added that he maintains a good relationship with Netanyahu but insisted that Netanyahu must be "more rational." At the same time, he added that he is willing to meet with the Prime Minister.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)